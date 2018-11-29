DRAPER — Canyons School District will begin taking open enrollment requests for the 2019-2020 school year online beginning Saturday. The window closes on Friday Feb. 15.

School transfers are approved when space is available and on a first-come, first-served basis. Paper permits are no longer available.

Once a school administrator approves a transfer permit, the permit will renew automatically every year thereafter as long as the student remains at the same school and their permit is not revoked. Permits must be renewed when a student advances from elementary to middle school or from middle school to high school.

To guide families through the process, the district has created tutorials in English, Spanish and French, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, which can be found on the district’s website at canyonsdistrict.org.