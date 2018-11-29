WEST JORDAN — Jeremiah Poutasi has a message for his former school: Go Utes.

The one-time Utah offensive tackle has a busy new chapter going in his life right now: Poutasi is one of several former Utes who’ve signed with the Salt Lake Stallions of the new Alliance of American Football league.

Even as he focuses on the upcoming inaugural season for the Alliance while also hoping for a call from an NFL team, Poutasi understands the importance of Utah making its first appearance in the Pac-12 championship game — and not surprisingly lights up when talking about it.

“I’ve been waiting for that for a long time,” Poutasi said during the Stallions’ watch party for the Alliance’s QB draft Tuesday night.

The Utes’ appearance in the league championship game — they’ll play Washington on Friday at 6 p.m. MST — is a point of pride for Poutasi.

“Utah Utes all the way, every day, all day. My brother plays for Oregon and I’m still going for Utah. I have a little cousin that played for Cal and I’m still going for Utah,” he said.

Poutasi’s pro career started when the Tennessee Titans took him home in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He’s been on four NFL rosters in the past four years, most recently with the Denver Broncos, and could still play for both an NFL team and the Stallions, since the Alliance is a spring league.

For now, though, he’s psyched to see Utah — where he played from 2012-14 — reach a milestone in its Pac-12 membership, while hoping the Utes can beat the Huskies and earn the league’s spot in the Rose Bowl. He’ll be on hand Friday to cheer them on.

“I’m going to be there, and whatever bowl game they go to, I’m also going to be there,” Poutasi said.

Poutasi isn't the only former Ute sending his support to the current group as they prepare to face Washington. Here's a small sampling from social media:

Congrats To To The Boyz On The Hill. Go Cement Your Legacy And Finish With The Title. 🙌🏾 (Oh Yeah, Go 8-0 Versus That One Team) — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) November 18, 2018

Congrats to the UTES!!!! @Utah_Football

South champs. Well done.... Just take care of the little guys down south and move on to the big game..... Proud of the work and effort from this team.... — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) November 18, 2018

Dude, we're about to win the Pac12 championship. No one prepares for bowl games better than @Utah_Football — Westlee Tonga (@WTonga) November 18, 2018

I'm all for a bowl game in Texas(for selfish reasons). But!! we ain't losing to Washington, again. We'll see Urban in that Rose Bowl. https://t.co/3Nx9fkgRPN — Kenneth Goobie Scott (@Kscott_2) November 25, 2018