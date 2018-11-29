SANDY — Police say a 67-year-old man accidentally shot himself while grocery shopping.

About 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, a man was shopping at Smith's, 10305 S. 1300 East, when he bent over for an item and a handgun fell out of his waistband, said Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

When the man picked it up, the gun went off, striking him in the right knee, Nielsen said.

No one else was injured. The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Nielsen said the man was lawfully allowed to carry the weapon. As of Thursday, no charges had been filed.