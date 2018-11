SANDY — Nominations for the Noal Bateman Award, the highest honor given to Sandy residents for service to their community, are currently being accepted.

Those who know someone who has actively been serving the Sandy community for at least 10 years can write a description and send it to Bruce Steadman, awards committee chairman, 10936 S. 85 East, Sandy, UT 84070-5234.

More information and the nomination form can be found on the city’s website at sandy.utah.gov. Nominations are due by Jan. 4.