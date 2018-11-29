SANDY — Residents can get rid of their Christmas trees between Dec. 26 and Jan. 14 at one of the following locations:

• Storm Mountain Park, 11400 S. 1000 East.

• Bell Canyon Park, 11400 S. 1700 East

• Flat Iron Mesa Park, 8600 S. 1700 East (lower west parking lot).

• Highpoint Park, 7800 S. 1000 East.

• Crescent Park, 11000 S. 230 East.

• Wildflower Park. 9939 S. Wildflower Road.

• Parks and Cemetery Shop, 9120 S. 700 East.

Residents should ensure that all lights, ornaments, tinsel,and garland are removed from the tree, as well as stands, any plastic and spikes.

Flocked trees cannot be recycled and commercial dumping of trees is not allowed.