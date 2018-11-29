SALT LAKE CITY — The former accountant for the small southern Utah town of Apple Valley in Washington County has been charged with giving herself unauthorized pay raises, overtime hours and severance pay, according to court records.

Amanda Walker, 26, of Washington City, was charged Thursday in St. George's 5th District Court with theft, a second-degree felony, forgery, a third-degree felony, official misconduct and two counts of falsifying or altering a government record, all class B misdemeanors.

Apple Valley, incorporated in 2004, is located 12 miles east of Hurricane.

On Nov. 6, after being on the job for five weeks, Apple Valley Mayor Martin Lisonbee confronted Walker about "work issues and job performance," according to charging documents. Later, the mayor was informed that Walker "had left and it was suspected she was not going to return," the charges state.

Because of that, the mayor "expressed concerns about the state of the books," according to court records. When officials tried to check on the town's finances, they discovered "Walker had locked her computer prior to leaving and they were not able to get in," according to charging documents.

When officials were finally able to access her computer, they discovered that Walker had given herself a pay raise from $17 an hour to $20 per hour, had given herself 48 hours of overtime pay and a severance payment of $5,660, according to court documents.

As town officials continued to look at older paychecks, they discovered Walker had given herself additional overtime hours, the charges state.

"Mayor Lisonbee reported he was certain that Amanda had never worked any overtime. He stated she always arrived late and left early. He also added there were several days that Amanda did not show up to work due to illness, yet each timecard showed a full week's pay, plus overtime," court records state.

Investigators also discovered a check that Walker was supposed to give a law firm but deposited in her own account instead, according to charging documents.

When police went to question Walker, no one answered the door. Neighbors told investigators the family was planning on moving to Cheyenne, Wyoming, the next day, the charges state.

Police continued to watch the house. When Walker finally walked outside, she quickly ran back in when police approached her, the charges state. Officers obtained a search warrant and entered the home by force and arrested her, according to court records.