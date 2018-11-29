SALT LAKE CITY — Disney is returning to the original stories of a galaxy far, far away.

Disney announced a new series of family-friendly animated shorts called “Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures,” which will recreate classic moments from the original “Star Wars” film trilogy.

The first six episodes will drop Nov. 30 on YouTube and a new website dedicated to the show called StarWarsKids.com.

Why now?: The new series will likely be aimed at the youngest potential “Star Wars” fans, according to The Verge.

Family-friendly: James Waugh, Lucasfilm’s vice president for franchise content and strategy, told StarWars.com the shorts will follow a “kid-friendly” format.