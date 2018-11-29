DRAPER — The city will hold an open house on Wednesday, Dec. 5, to provide information on a planned project to widen 13800 South Street from 300 East to 980 East. Construction is slated to begin next year.

The open house will be held at Draper City Hall, 1020 E. Pioneer Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plans call for adding designated bike lanes on the road’s shoulders, as well as continuous sidewalks along the street. In addition, curbs and gutters will be added to improve drainage and storm runoff.

The first phase of the project is set to begin in the next 45 to 60 days, which will involve widening of the East Jordan Canal Bridge at approximately 450 East and replacing a secondary water line starting just west of the canal. The main portion of the project is slated to begin in early to mid-March.