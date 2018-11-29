ST. GEORGE — Prosecutors are pushing back after a teen charged with bringing a backpack bomb to school in St. George asked a judge to toss the case.

Attorneys for Washington County argue in court documents filed this week that the charges of attempted murder and using a weapon of mass destruction, both first-degree felonies, fit the evidence against Martin Farnsworth, 16.

They note that a 6th District juvenile judge heard testimony from several witnesses and others in July before determining there is probable cause for the teen to stand trial. The judge also ordered Farnsworth to face the charges as an adult.

"The information filed in this case has already been thoroughly tested," prosecutors said in Monday's court filings.

The boy's attorney earlier this month said the charges are overblown, adding that his client has been bullied and he has autism spectrum disorder. He pointed to testimony from a bomb expert who said the backpack's contents — shotgun powder, pellets, petroleum and matches — could have sparked a fire but would not have exploded.

No injuries were reported when Pine View High School was evacuated on March 8 after students discovered the smoking backpack. Investigators say Farnsworth left it near a vending machine.

In September, a juvenile court judge ordered the teen to probation and to pay restitution after he admitted to painting "ISIS is comi--" on a Hurricane High School wall. A second juvenile misdemeanor count was dismissed.

A trial is set for March.