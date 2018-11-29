SALT LAKE CITY — Three finalists in Schmidt Futures' American Dream Idea Challenge were announced at the University of Utah Thursday.

The three teams will go on to compete for $1 million in funding among finalists selected by three other anchor universities participating in the challenge, Ohio State University, Arizona State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The finalists are:

• Neighbor, an early-stage tech company that matches people with unused storage space in their homes to people with storage needs, saving money from traditional self-storage. "Hosts" can earn $1,000 to $20,000 a year, according to Neighbor's founders.

• Mobility as a Service, a collaboration among Utah Transit Authority, the Utah Department of Transportation and Salt Lake City by enabling residents with multiple cars with access to alternative transportation services.

• The Utah Coal Country Strike Team, led by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute to revitalize housing stock, promote tourism and create economic development incentives to spur development in Carbon and Emery counties, which have been hard-hit by declines in coal production.

Each team will receive $30,000 to use to refine its idea and presentation for the national round of the competition in January.

Schmidt Futures is expected to announce the winners in July 2019.

An advisory board led by U. President Ruth Watkins and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox selected the Utah finalists after hearing presentations from 10 teams chosen in the first round of the statewide competition. In all, there were 152 entries in the challenge.

The board determined the three finalists had the most potential to increase net income for 10,000 of the state’s middle-class households by 10 percent by 2020, which is a competition criteria.

"An incredible amount of creativity and hard work went into each proposal, illustrating how deeply Utahns care about their communities and about helping one another succeed," said Watkins.

"We are so pleased to contribute to a project we believe can make a lasting, positive difference in our state, benefitting thousands of Utahns."

The Alliance for the American Dream is an initiative of Schmidt Futures launched in April. The alliance is a network of communities, each anchored by a public research university, that provides access to capital and access to market for new ideas to support distressed communities locally.

Schmidt Futures seeks to "advance society through technology, inspiring breakthroughs in scientific knowledge and promoting shared prosperity," according to its website.

Eric Schmidt, its founder, is a technical adviser to Alphabet Inc., a member of its board of directors and its former chairman. Alphabet Inc. is the parent company of Google. He lived in Utah during the 1990s.