SALT LAKE CITY — Starbucks will block pornography from its Wi-Fi beginning next year, Business Insider reports.

What’s going on: The coffee retailer announced it will add a filter to its internet that will halt viewers from visiting pornographic websites and other websites with explicit material, according to Business Insider.

  • “While it rarely occurs, the use of Starbucks public Wi-Fi to view illegal or egregious content is not, nor has it ever been, permitted,” Starbucks said in a statement to The Verge. “... We have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our U.S. locations in 2019.”

Flashback: McDonald’s blocked pornography from its Wi-Fi back in 2016, BuzzFeed News reports.

  • Starbucks said at the time it would add the filters if it found one that could block pornographic websites but not block other websites unintentionally.

Why now?: Enough Is Enough, an internet safety organization, has asked Starbucks and other public retailers with Wi-Fi options to add filters for years.

  • The company said Starbucks failed to protect its customers.
  • “By breaking its commitment, Starbucks is keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public Wi-Fi services to access illegal child porn and hard-core pornography,” said Donna Rice Hughes, the CEO of Enough is Enough, according to The Verge.
  • In fact, more than 26,000 people signed a petition from Enough Is Enough that called for Starbucks to filter pornography, according to Business Insider.
