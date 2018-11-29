SALT LAKE CITY — Starbucks will block pornography from its Wi-Fi beginning next year, Business Insider reports.

What’s going on: The coffee retailer announced it will add a filter to its internet that will halt viewers from visiting pornographic websites and other websites with explicit material, according to Business Insider.

“While it rarely occurs, the use of Starbucks public Wi-Fi to view illegal or egregious content is not, nor has it ever been, permitted,” Starbucks said in a statement to The Verge. “... We have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our U.S. locations in 2019.”

Flashback: McDonald’s blocked pornography from its Wi-Fi back in 2016, BuzzFeed News reports.

Starbucks said at the time it would add the filters if it found one that could block pornographic websites but not block other websites unintentionally.

Why now?: Enough Is Enough, an internet safety organization, has asked Starbucks and other public retailers with Wi-Fi options to add filters for years.

The company said Starbucks failed to protect its customers.

“By breaking its commitment, Starbucks is keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public Wi-Fi services to access illegal child porn and hard-core pornography,” said Donna Rice Hughes, the CEO of Enough is Enough, according to The Verge.