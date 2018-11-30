1 of 2
View 2 Items
2018 Pac-12 Championship Game
No. 17 Utah (9-3, 6-3) vs. No. 10 Washington (9-3, 7-2)
THE BASICS
- Kickoff: Friday, 6 p.m. (MT)
- Levi’s Stadium (45,807) — Santa Clara, Calif.
- Turf: Tifway II
- TV: FOX
- Livestream: FOX Sports Go
- Radio: ESPN 700AM
- Weather: Partly cloudy, temperatures in the low 50s.
THE STAKES
- For Utah … The Utes are playing for a first appearance in "The Granddaddy of Them All” — the Rose Bowl.
- For Washington … The Huskies are after the same things — a conference championship and a trip to Pasadena.
THE TRENDS
- For Utah … The Utes enter their inaugural trip to the Pac-12 title game with three consecutive wins — topping Oregon, Colorado and BYU.
- For Washington ... The Huskies are also riding a three-game run of victories. They defeated Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.
THE CRYSTAL BALL
- For Utah … The Utes prevail by continuing the momentum they built in the second half of Saturday’s 35-27 win over rival BYU.
- For Washington ... The Huskies live up to the preseason hype as favorites and play like the team to beat in the conference.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- Chase Hansen, Utah linebacker: Senior leads the Pac-12 in tackles for loss with 22. Tops the Utes with 101 tackles, also has two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Elaine Thompson
- Myles Gaskin, Washington running back: Senior is the only player in Pac-12 history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons.
KEY MATCHUP
- Utah’s offense vs. Washington’s defense: The Utes are averaging 30.8 points per game. The Huskies are giving up 16.5 points, fewest in the Pac-12.
QUOTABLE
“I keep going back to our seniors, on what a good job they have done leading this team all year long. My guess is that we won't press, we will just come out and play and give us our best shot."
— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
“We were hoping we would be able to win enough games to play for a league championship and hats off to our guys. They’ve battled all year long."
— Washington coach Chris Petersen
NEXT UP
- The Rose Bowl awaits the winner. The loser will also go bowling at a destination to be determined.
UTAH RESULTSComment on this story
- Aug. 30 — Utah 41, Weber State 10
- Sept. 8 — Utah 17, Northern Illinois 6
- Sept. 15 — Washington 21, Utah 7
- Sept. 29 — Washington State 28, Utah 24
- Oct. 6 — Utah 40, Stanford 21
- Oct. 12 — Utah 42, Arizona 10
- Oct. 20 — Utah 41, USC 28
- Oct. 26 — Utah 41, UCLA 10
- Nov. 3 — Arizona State 38, Utah 20
- Nov. 10 — Utah 32, Oregon 25
- Nov. 17 — Utah 30, Colorado 7
- Nov. 24 — Utah 35, BYU 27
WASHINGTON RESULTS
- Sept. 1 — Auburn 21, Washington 16
- Sept. 8 — Washington 43, North Dakota 3
- Sept. 15 — Washington 21, Utah 7
- Sept. 22 — Washington 27, Arizona State 20
- Sept. 29 — Washington 35, BYU 7
- Oct. 6 — Washington 31, UCLA 24
- Oct. 13 — Oregon 30, Washington 27 (OT)
- Oct. 20 — Washington 27, Colorado 13
- Oct. 27 — California 12, Washington 10
- Nov. 3 — Washington 27, Stanford 23
- Nov. 17 — Washington 42, Oregon State 23
- Nov. 23 — Washington 28, Washington State 15
-