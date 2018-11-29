SALT LAKE CITY — A university in Michigan is hoping that hockey might be able to assist in stopping school shootings.

What’s going on: Oakland University in Michigan has decided to arm its faculty and students against active shooters … with hockey pucks.

According to NPR, the idea to use hockey pucks was thought up as a way to protect students while also adhering to the public schools “no weapons” policy.

"They have enough mass to cause injury, small enough to be thrown, (are) portable and they're not considered a weapon," OU police Chief Mark Gordon told CNN.

Gordon said the pucks would at least be a distraction to the shooter “if nothing else,” per NPR.

2,500 hockey pucks were purchased by a faculty union to distribute to students and staff, the Detroit Free Press reported. OU’s student congress also purchased 1,000 pucks.

According to CBS News, Gordon said that the pucks should be thrown as an “absolute last strategy.”

OU teaches students to use the “run, hide, fight” method should they ever find themselves in an active shooter situation.

A dual purpose: The hockey pucks are not just meant to arm students, but to raise awareness about a more preferable protection method.

NPR reported that the hockey pucks are “emblazoned” with a number that donors can put into the university's online giving service. The donated funds will help with the installation of interior locks on the university’s classroom doors.

"We know locking the classroom, in and of itself, is a big deterrent" to a shooter being able to enter the room, Gordon said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Student reactions: Not everyone at the university thinks the hockey puck idea is realistic.

"I found it, at first, absurd," said OU student Adam Kalajian reportedly told WXYZ, a local ABC News station. "What good will it do? I mean, there’s an armed person coming in, why would you chuck a puck at them? What’s it going to do? Nothing."

Jacob Gora, a fifth-year senior, also told WXYZ he was skeptical.