SALT LAKE CITY — A university in Michigan is hoping that hockey might be able to assist in stopping school shootings.
What’s going on: Oakland University in Michigan has decided to arm its faculty and students against active shooters … with hockey pucks.
- According to NPR, the idea to use hockey pucks was thought up as a way to protect students while also adhering to the public schools “no weapons” policy.
- "They have enough mass to cause injury, small enough to be thrown, (are) portable and they're not considered a weapon," OU police Chief Mark Gordon told CNN.
- Gordon said the pucks would at least be a distraction to the shooter “if nothing else,” per NPR.
- 2,500 hockey pucks were purchased by a faculty union to distribute to students and staff, the Detroit Free Press reported. OU’s student congress also purchased 1,000 pucks.
- According to CBS News, Gordon said that the pucks should be thrown as an “absolute last strategy.”
- OU teaches students to use the “run, hide, fight” method should they ever find themselves in an active shooter situation.
A dual purpose: The hockey pucks are not just meant to arm students, but to raise awareness about a more preferable protection method.
- NPR reported that the hockey pucks are “emblazoned” with a number that donors can put into the university's online giving service. The donated funds will help with the installation of interior locks on the university’s classroom doors.
- "We know locking the classroom, in and of itself, is a big deterrent" to a shooter being able to enter the room, Gordon said, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Student reactions: Not everyone at the university thinks the hockey puck idea is realistic.
- "I found it, at first, absurd," said OU student Adam Kalajian reportedly told WXYZ, a local ABC News station. "What good will it do? I mean, there’s an armed person coming in, why would you chuck a puck at them? What’s it going to do? Nothing."
- Jacob Gora, a fifth-year senior, also told WXYZ he was skeptical.
- "If I was to give you a puck and I had a gun, would I be able to take you out easily?" Gora asked. "I mean, a puck isn’t going to distract me or stop me from shooting someone."