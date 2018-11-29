SALT LAKE CITY — As Seattle’s ESPN 710 pointed out this week, the Pac-12 is traditionally known for high-flying, circus-act offenses.

That’s not the case in this year’s Pac-12 championship game. Washington won the North and Utah the South thanks mostly to their stellar defenses, which are among the stingiest in the country.

Even though he’s been known for some wild offenses over the years, including at Boise State, Washington coach Chris Petersen likes it that way.

“That’s how I think of championship football,” Petersen said. “Way back when I was an offensive coordinator (at Boise State), and we were winning a lot of games … I think it always comes down to defense.”

Utah’s fifth-ranked rush defense will be challenged to slow down Washington running back Myles Gaskin. He ran for 143 yards in the 21-7 win over the Utes in September and tallied 143 yards and three touchdowns against Washington State last week.

Washington has a lot of respect for Utah specialist/receiver Britain Covey. As The Seattle Times wrote, “Washington players and coaches came out of that (first) game talking about how much respect they had for Covey, the Utes’ 5-foot-8, 170-pound slot receiver and punt returner. He took a pounding that day against the Huskies, and he kept getting up.”

Senior cornerback Jordan Miller thought he “heard something thunder down from the heavens” when cornerback Byron Murphy crushed Covey one time, Adam Jude wrote.

“B-Murph’s hit? Oh man. I didn’t even see it because I was in coverage. But I could hear. I was like, ‘Oh my … was that lightning? What is going on?'”

Miller told the Times that the Utah game was one of the three most physical games he’s played in at UW (along with two Apple Cups vs. rival WSU). The Huskies expect nothing less Friday with so much on the line.

Gaskin predicted Utah would win the Pac-12 South after their September game.

“We’ve played a lot of games the last four years and Utah since Day 1, since the first time I played Utah as a freshman, I’ve always known they were going to bring it every single snap," Gaskin told the Times. "And they haven’t failed. They always do. It’s one of those times you get excited for it. Because that’s what you want. Football is not supposed to be blowouts or guys playing soft. We’re out here in pads, so let’s have fun.”

UW has dominated the series overall, winning 11 of 12 meetings since 1939. And even though the Huskies have a 5-1 record vs. the Utes in Pac-12 play, the games have usually been competitive since Petersen took over four years ago.

“I think they’re really competitive games,” Petersen said. “I think there is a lot of respect for Utah.”

Especially the Utes' defense.

"We are playing one of best defenses in the Pac-12, if not the country," Washington senior tight end Drew Sample told the Times. "So we know it’s going to be a challenge for us."