KSL's Grant Weyman predicts the next storm will arrive along the Wasatch Front today. It will start in southern Utah, and then head north by this afternoon. Expect rain this afternoon and evening, which could be heavy at times. Colder air moves in tonight, so the benches are looking at 1 to 3 inches of snow by tomorrow morning. There'll be more rain and snow in the valleys Friday and the weekend will be cold.

