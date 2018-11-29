SALT LAKE CITY — Award-winning performer Hugh Jackman announced his first world tour today that includes a stop in Salt Lake City on July 11.

AEG Presents Hugh Jackman recently announced his first world tour. "The Man. The Music. The Show." tour will include a stop in Salt Lake City on July 11. Tickets go on sale Dec. 7.

Jackman is best known for playing Wolverine in the blockbuster "X-Men" franchise and recently sang and danced as P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman.” The versatile actor also won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in the 2012 film “Les Miserables” and won the 2004 Tony Award for best actor in a musical for his performance in "The Boy From Oz."

According to a press release, Jackman’s “The Man. The Music. The Show.” tour will include songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Miserables” and other Broadway and film scores, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Jackman will begin his North American tour in Houston and end in Los Angeles. He will be in Salt Lake on Thursday, July 11, at Vivint Arena.

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 7, with ticket sales for the Salt Lake show opening at 10 a.m. MST.

For more information, visit HughJackmanTheShow.com. Tickets can also be purchased at vivintarena.com