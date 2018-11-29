SALT LAKE CITY — This is no weekend to stay home.

Bundle up and get out, because there are zoo lights, children’s choirs and Jim Gaffigan in Salt Lake City this weekend. “The Price is Right” also brings a live show to Kingsbury Hall, and the Utah Symphony performs the score to “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (while the movie plays, of course).

Harry Potter and the Utah Symphony

It’s a fine line between a wizarding wand and a conducting wand. The Utah Symphony headlines at Abravanel Hall, where it’ll be accompanying the film “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7 p.m., 123 W. South Temple, $29-$62 (801-355-2787, artsaltlake.org).

Warner Bros. Emma Watson, from left, Daniel Radcliffe, David Thewlis, Gary Oldman and Rupert Grint in a scene from the film "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." The Utah Symphony will accompany multiple screenings of the film this weekend.

ZooLights

Hogle Zoo’s annual Christmas tradition returns for its 12th consecutive year beginning Saturday. The event includes more than 200 illuminated animal and holiday-themed displays, a 135-foot lighted tunnel and 10 new life-sized animal-shaped lanterns. Nov. 30-Dec. 31, Thursday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30-9 p.m.; closed Christmas Day, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $9.95 for adults, $8.95 for seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (801-584-1700, hoglezoo.org).

Salt Lake Children’s Choir

Downtown’s Cathedral of the Madeleine will be filled with children’s singing voices this weekend. The Salt Lake Children’s Choir will be on hand, singing pieces by Bach and Handel, as well as “Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming” and “O Du Fröhliche.” The audience will also be asked to join in on a few carols. Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, 8 p.m., 331 E. South Temple, free, for ages 6 and older (801-537-1412, facebook.com/saltlakechildrenschoir).

Jim Gaffigan

Provided by Jim Gaffigan Jim Gaffigan headlines Vivint Arena on Dec. 1 and 7.

In a recent interview with the Deseret News, Jim Gaffigan said, “There is something very unique about Salt Lake City. It’s one of those places that for me, I wish there were, like, eight more metropolitan areas like Salt Lake City. And it’s not just because people like my stand-up.” We, for one, are flattered. The comedian headlines at Vivint Arena on Saturday, as well as Dec. 7. Get ready to laugh. Dec. 1 and 7, 8 p.m., 301 W. South Temple, $32-$56+ (801-325-7528, vivintarena.com).

‘The Price is Right Live’

Drew Carey won’t be there, but it could still be good, right? Instead, veteran game show host Todd Newton will take his place for an evening of Plinko, vacations and all kinds of prizes at Kingsbury Hall. Dec. 1, 4 and 8 p.m., 1395 Presidents Circle, $35-$55, seating is limited (801-581-7100, tickets.utah.edu).