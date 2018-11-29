SALT LAKE CITY — A retired man who said he got up every morning and surfed child pornography as part of his daily routine, has been sentenced to seven months in jail.

David Craig Jeremy, 67, of Salt Lake City, was ordered Tuesday to serve 210 days in jail, followed by 60 months of probation. It's the same sentence his brother, Kevin Glen Jeremy, 61, of Salt Lake City, received in October.

Both men struck plea deals in separate cases, pleading guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in exchange for numerous other counts being dismissed. In May, David Jeremy was charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, while his brother was charged with 13 counts of the same charge. The brothers lived together in a Salt Lake City apartment.

According to court records, David Jeremy told investigators "he just couldn’t think of other things to do once he retired." So he "got up in the morning and made a cup of coffee. He watched some news, surfed the internet and looked up child pornography," according to charging documents.

"Jeremy admitted he searched the internet almost on a daily basis for child pornography," the charges say, "but stated that he didn’t think it was a problem."

The brothers would also Photoshop images of themself with images of child porn, the charges state.