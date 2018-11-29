With Friday’s Pac-12 championship game next on tap, the Utes had little time to savor their dramatic comeback victory over BYU. Washington, the Utes’ opponent Friday, handed Utah a 21-7 defeat back on Sept. 15 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. What will the Utes need to do this time out to defeat the Huskies and earn that coveted Rose Bowl berth? Who will need to step up? Insiders Dirk Facer, Amy Donaldson and Trent Wood discuss these questions and more in this week’s episode of the Ute Insiders podcast.

Find and subscribe to this and other podcasts from the Deseret News at DeseretNews.com/Podcasts. Or find us on iTunes, Google Play or wherever you listen to podcasts.