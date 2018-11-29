SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 29.
The Deseret News released results from the American Family Survey. Catch up on what you’ve missed.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee makes an impassioned plea to pull U.S. forces from Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. Read more.
Donovan Mitchell returned from his two-game absence to lead the Utah Jazz past the Brooklyn Nets in New York. Read more.
The Utah Jazz traded for the Cavaliers’ Kyle Korver Wednesday. Read reactions from Jazz players.
Utah investigators said they have solved a 20-year-old murder case. Read more.
Sundance announced the 2019 film festival’s lineup. Here are nine films that caught our attention.
Church News released a new video featuring President Russell M. Nelson on the future of the church. See it here.
- Why parents fear tech more than drugs, alcohol and sexual activity for their teenagers
- Do you need verbal consent for holding hands, kissing, sex? The differences between men and women may surprise you
- 'She was magic': Family of woman allegedly killed by boyfriend's ex-wife speaks out
- Salt Lake City to host largest international event since 2002 Olympics next year
- Sen. Mike Lee blocks effort to vote on bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller
- Arianne Brown: Support for your athletes comes in many different forms
- Hal Boyd: Latter-day Saints are not blind
- Rockmonster Unplugged: Weber State 'keeping it fresh' as playoffs near
- Tiffany Gee Lewis: The year I (re)discovered books
- Trump and China's Xi get ready to tango in Buenos Aires | NBC News
- Ukraine-Russia sea clash: Merkel rules out military solution | BBC News
- Deutsche Bank offices are searched in money laundering investigation | The New York Times
- Why the crisis between Ukraine and Russia has taken to the sea | NPR