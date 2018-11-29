Utah State women's basketball (2-5) lost, 61-54, to Portland (5-1) on Wednesday night at the Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon.

Utah State junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy led the Aggies with her third double-double of the season, finishing with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Junior guard Olivia West tied for the team lead in assists with a career-high six, while fellow junior guard Eliza West also had six. Junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett-Meacham also recorded a career high with four blocks.

The teams went back and forth to open the game with four ties and four lead changes. Utah State closed out the quarter with an 8-2 run behind layups from Dufficy, junior forward Marlene Aniambossou and Olivia West to lead 22-16.

The Aggies struggled from the field in the second quarter, with freshman guard Steph Gorman scoring all eight of USU's points. Utah State held onto its lead as it went into the break with a 30-29 edge.

Portland scored the opening bucket of the third period, but the Aggies used an 8-0 run with layups from Dufficy, Bassett-Meacham and senior guard Rachel Brewster and a Bassett-Meacham jumper to hold a 38-31 advantage with 5:29 to play. Each team then scored once more as Utah State ended the quarter with a 40-34 lead.

Utah State opened the fourth quarter with a bucket by Aniambossou to extend its margin to eight, 42-34. However, Portland answered with a 17-5 run during the next 6:30 to take a 51-47 lead with 2:26 to play. Baskets by Aniambossou and Dufficy pulled the game back to within two, but the Pilots were able to seal the game down the stretch by shooting 4-for-4 at the free-throw line during the final 30 seconds for the 61-54 win.

Portland was led by sophomore guard Josie Matz with 19 points, senior forward Julie Spencer with 16 and senior guard Darian Slaga with 12. Freshman guard Haylee Andrews led the Pilots on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Utah State shot 38.7 percent (24-of-62) from the field, 21.1 percent (4-of-19) from behind the arc and 33.3 percent (2-of-6) at the free-throw line. Portland shot 32.8 percent (20-of-61) from the floor, 23.1 percent (6-of-26) from the 3-point line and 71.4 percent (15-of-21) at the charity stripe.

Utah State wraps up its five-game road slate in Texas next week as the Aggies take on UTSA (3-5) in San Antonio, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. MT, followed by North Texas (2-4) in Denton, on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m.