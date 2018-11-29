Jake Toolson scored a game-high 19 points and Connor Toolson added 18 to lead the Utah Valley University men's basketball team to an 82-59 win over Western Colorado on Wednesday night at the UCCU Center. The win pushes UVU's home win streak to 17 games, which is the fifth-best streak in the nation.

"Seventeen wins in a row is amazing," said Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope. "We've got to celebrate 17 because number 18 is going to be really hard. This Colorado Western team is good. They went to Air Force and beat them by 19. They are very capable of making shots, and they shoot so many threes that anything can happen on any given night. I was proud of our guys. They stayed locked in and guarded the motion as well as they could, and they did a pretty decent job. We've got to get way better by Saturday."

After falling behind 16-8 to open the game, Utah Valley went on a 12-2 run during a three-minute span to take its first lead of the game, 20-18, with 11:06 to play in the half. The Wolverines then followed it up with a 16-2 run bookended by Connor Toolson and Jake Toolson threes to give UVU a 33-20 advantage with five minutes remaining in the first half. The two teams played even the final five minutes as the Wolverines were able to take a 46-35 lead into the break.

Utah Valley opened the second half with a 9-2 run capped off by an Isaiah White dunk and a Conner Toolson three. The run extended the Wolverine lead to a 55-39 advantage with 15:55 to play. UVU then out-scored the Mountaineers, 11-5, during the next seven minutes to push its lead to a 66-44 advantage with 8:27 to play. The Wolverines played even with WCU the rest of the way to pull out the 82-59 victory.

Jake Toolson scored his 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor, including three shots from long range. He also pulled down a pair of rebounds and dished out three assists. Connor Toolson connected on 6-of-12 shots from the floor, including four threes for his 18 points. He also tallied four rebounds and two steals in the win.

Connor MacDougall scored a season-high 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He pulled down five rebounds and had two blocks in 18 minutes of action. TJ Washington toyed with a triple-double, scoring nine points with nine assists and seven rebounds. Baylee Steele led the Wolverines on the boards with 10 rebounds.

As a team, Utah Valley shot a 47.1 clip from the floor while holding Western to a 30.3 percent mark. The Wolverines out-rebounded WCU, 54-33, on the night.

Quincy Harding led Western Colorado with 12 points and six rebounds.

Utah Valley now looks to push its fifth-ranked home win streak to 18 games on Saturday against Denver. Tipoff at the UCCU Center is set for 7 p.m.