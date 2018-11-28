SALT LAKE CITY — In a rematch of the 5A state championship game, East came out on top once again, defeating Timpview, 46-38.

“We just have a lot of respect for what Timpview does, we know they’re going to come out strong and we’re just grateful for the win,” East head coach Olosaa Solovi said.

Margarita Satini and Lealani Falatea each scored 13 points each to lead East to victory on Wednesday night.

“I thought Lealani Falatea played well, I thought my point guard, Margarita Satini played well. Obviously, Deserae Falatea. I think between those three and Elina Tausinga, a lot of energy on the boards. We’re only playing six players right now, but I feel like all those six players came out and they did their part,” Solovi said.

East got off to a fast start, opening the contest on a 7-2 run. After Timpview made a 5-0 run to tie the game back up, the Leopards would not relinquish control the rest of the game.

" We just have a lot of respect for what Timpview does, we know they’re going to come out strong and we’re just grateful for the win. " East head coach Olosaa Solovi

“For us, that’s our style of game. We’re going to get up and down; we’re going to give up a lot of buckets, too, I’m just proud of the girls. We know we need to get better on defense, a lot better on defense, but having that start was great momentum for us,” Solovi said.

The Leopards held the Thunderbirds to just five points in the second quarter, implementing a full-court press and pressuring to go into the locker room up 23-13.

“When we play defense, that’s the crucial part for this team. When we don’t play defense, we’re going to be in a tight game or lose that game, we play defense, it’s a good group to coach,” Solovi said.

East’s offense would do its most damage in the third quarter, as the Leopards finally got shots to fall and scored 17 points in the quarter.

“It was just a case of the ball finally going in. We don’t really change who we are, we’re kind of going to live and die with the kind of style of play that we play,” Solovi said.

After trailing 40-21 after three quarters, Timpview salvaged the game by outscoring East 15-6 in the final period, pressuring the Leopards on the ball and causing turnovers. Ella Pope scored a game-high 18 points in the loss for the Thunderbirds.

“In those situations, when you have a big lead, it’s about being more patient, that’s something that our team needs to learn a lot more and we could have put ourselves in a situation where it was tied at the end,” Solovi said.

East is just two games into the season, but it knows where it can improve.

We’re really sloppy right now. I’d like to play a lot better defense than we have, but it’s always easier to win the game and fix those things than lose it, but again, we tip our hat to Timpview. It’s a hell of a team, and we expect to see them go deep,” Solovi said.

As for Satini and Falatea, they already feel a bond with their team and are excited for the season.

“This is my family, these are my sisters. I love them all, the coaching staff, all of them. It’s a fun environment and I just know we’re all close together, that’s why we work so well on the court together,” Satini said.

“I’m so excited, it’s going to be so much fun. Our expectations are the same as last year, just work hard, and we have a really hard-working group, so it will be a good year,” Falatea said.