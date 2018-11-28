Weber State women’s basketball picked up a nice 68-63 victory over the University of Texas El Paso on Wednesday evening.

Weber State started the game with a 15-0 run, and it wasn’t until six minutes into the first quarter when UTEP was able to get a bucket. By the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats had a 22-10 lead.

The Wildcats maintained at least a double-digit lead for the entire second quarter and had a 36-24 lead going into halftime.

UTEP had a 10-4 run in the third quarter that brought the score within four points, but the Wildcats held the Miners to just three points in the last three minutes of the third quarter to keep a 52-44 lead going into the fourth.

WSU held UTEP scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, and despite a surge by the Miners in the final minutes of the game, Weber State pulled out the 68-63 victory.

Weber State was led by Emily Drake who dropped 18 points going 6-of-17 from the field and 3-of-7 from the three. Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman had a stellar game with 16 points, the game high with nine rebounds and the game high of nine assists.

The Wildcats shot 44 percent from the field, 47 percentage from beyond the arc and 80 percent from the line. WSU pulled down 68 total boards and had 13 assists.

Weber State is now 3-3 overall on the season and will next hit the road for three games. First up is Pepperdine on Dec. 5, and then two in-state rival games at Utah and then at Utah Valley.