BROOKLYN — “Brooklyn loves you Mitchell,” a fan’s voice echoed throughout the Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

After missing the previous two games with a rib contusion, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell returned to score 29 points, five rebounds and four steals in a 101-91 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

Mitchell, an Elmsford, New York, native, drew quite a crowd of family and friends plus New York Mets players Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo and Zack Wheeler for the Jazz win.

“Of course, 100 percent with my friends and family here, just being back home is a different level of comfort for sure,” Mitchell said. “It was special just being in this arena tonight.

“In the first half, I kind of forced it just trying to get back into it,” he admitted. “Just being able to stay composed and be able to find my teammates for open shots, find seams, play defense, in all types of ways, I think I did that tonight.”

Utah dropped six of its previous eight entering the Brooklyn matchup, but the Jazz pushed through an 11-point third quarter hole to secure the win against the Nets on the first of a three-game road trip.

Mitchell posted 14 of his 29 in the fourth quarter, but Jazz center Rudy Gobert was just as effective on both ends with 23 points, 16 rebounds and four swats.

“We were down eight (in the fourth quarter), so we knew that if we were going to play defense for a full quarter we were going to win this game,” Gobert said. “We shouldn’t play based on the score, we should just play and do what we do and keep pounding for the whole game, and that’s the way we’ve been successful in the past.”

Jazz wing Royce O’Neale was questionable to play beforehand (right thigh soreness) but was big off the bench with 13 points and four boards in 29 minutes. Raul Neto also added 11 off the bench on the same day the Jazz players were surprised to learn that Alec Burks was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a pair of future second-round picks for Kyle Korver.

“I’ve been with AB since I’ve got drafted, so it’s tough, but at the same time we know it’s the NBA,” Gobert said. “It’s a business, but at the same time I’m excited to have Kyle join the team.”

Julio Cortez, AP Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) goes up for a shot against Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. The Jazz won 101-91. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Derrick Favors also anticipates Korver being able to help the team out a lot in the future on a night where the Jazz shot 47 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from 3 while holding the Nets to 34.9 percent shooting.

“I think he’ll be able to help us out a lot,” said Favors, who ended with nine points and 10 rebounds. “We’re excited to have him.”

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 18 points off the bench, while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jarrett Allen and D’Angelo Russell all finished with 14 points apiece.

The Jazz led 43-42 at halftime despite shooting 40 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three with a dozen turnovers.

Julio Cortez, AP Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto, left, shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard Shabazz Napier during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. The Jazz won 101-91. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

For the game, Utah finished with 19 turnovers to Brooklyn’s 20, and Jazz coach Quin Snyder addressed that it’s something they need to improve on, especially with the next two contests in Charlotte Friday then in Miami on Sunday.

“I think we started the game pretty well defensively, too, we just turned the ball over,” Snyder said. “That’s something we know has been a weakness and we need to improve on. We talk about it all the time, work on it all of the time, but when it happens, you can’t put your head down and feel sorry for yourself. You have to defend.”