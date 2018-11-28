BROOKLYN — Heading into Wednesday night’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets, the Utah Jazz were reeling.

They had lost four of their previous five contests, including a dismal 121-88 defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

It wouldn’t have surprised had the Jazz lost again and for much of Wednesday’s contest another defeat appeared a real possibility.

It was not to be.

Led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz rallied to defeat the Nets 101-91.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday night’s win.

Dynamic duo

Mitchell and Gobert were excellent, even monstrous Wednesday night. Mitchell finished with a game-high 29 points, to go along with five rebounds and four steals. Gobert added 23 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in a dominant all-around performance for the big man.

Julio Cortez, AP Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) compete for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The duo was particularly impactful in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell scored 14 points in the final period, outscoring the Nets singlehandedly. Gobert added 5 points in the frame and together the pair accounted for over 60 percent of Utah’s scoring output in the final period.

Defense, defense, defense

Utah’s defense was the true deciding factor in the game and again notably the fourth quarter. The Jazz began the quarter trailing by eight points, thanks in part to a dismal third quarter that saw Brooklyn score 36 points to Utah's 27.

It was a different story in the fourth as the Jazz held the Nets to just 13 total points and two made field goals. Brooklyn shot just 2 for 17 from the field in the final period.

Julio Cortez, AP Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Utah ultimately held the Nets to just 30 made field goals on 86 shots, a 34.9 shooting percentage.

The Jazz also recorded 10 steals, six blocks and forced 20 turnovers.

“We defended and got stops. That is what it came down to,” Mitchell said postgame.

Game-deciding run

The Jazz closed the game on a 15-4 run, pulling away from the Nets in the process.

The game was a close as one point, 88-87 in favor of Utah, with three minutes and 43 seconds remaining, before Utah scored 13 of the contest’s final 17 points.

The Jazz outscored the Nets 31-13 in the fourth quarter, and that after being outscored by eight points through the opening three periods.

•••

