Utah State's regular season came to an end at Boise State last Saturday, and all the Aggies can do now is wait and see where they will play their bowl game. Here's a quick look at where they could end up:

Mountain West Conference Bowl Tie-Ins

Unlike some other conferences, the Mountain West Conference doesn't have a formal pecking order for bowl games. Only the Las Vegas Bowl is tied specifically to the conference champion unless that team is selected for a New Year's Six bowl game. All the rest of them split up the teams based on factors such as geography as well as how good of a matchup they can put together.

There are five bowls with formal ties to the Mountain West: Las Vegas Bowl, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, New Mexico Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, and the Arizona Bowl. The conference also has a chance to send a team to the Cheez-It Bowl if the Big 12 or the Pac-12 do not have enough bowl-eligible teams.

The problem is that there are seven teams with six wins or more in the conference. There's a good chance one of them gets left at home, but it surely won't be Utah State with its 10 wins.

The wild card in this entire process is ESPN and other TV networks tied to bowl games. These could have the Aggies fill in a bowl slot left vacant by other conferences to produce the best game under the current system.

Here's a look at the most likely destinations for Utah State this postseason:

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

National media projecting this bowl: None

There is a tiny chance still that Utah State could find itself in Vegas despite losing a chance at a conference title last week. It would require the Mountain West Conference Champion to receive the Group of 5's automatic bid to a New Year's Six bowl game. Given that UCF of the American is still unbeaten and currently ranked No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, the Knights would have to lose to Memphis in their conference championship game. Even though UCF may not drop below either No. 22 Boise State or No. 25 Fresno State in the rankings, the NY6 bowl automatically goes to the highest ranked conference champion.

However, this would mean that Utah State would have to convince the Las Vegas Bowl to take it over the runner-up of MWC Championship. The best-case scenario would be if Boise State pummels Fresno State so badly that the bowl takes the Aggies over the Bulldogs. There are so many ifs here that Aggie fans should plan to watch Utah State somewhere other than Vegas.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

National media projecting this bowl: CBSSports.com, Athlon Sports, SB Nation, Bleacher Report, 247 Sports, Orlando Sentinel, College Football News

Projected opponents: NIU, Ohio, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan

Utah State's most likely bowl destination at this point is back to the Smurf Turf in Boise for a second game in a row. The Aggies would face a MAC opponent, but which one isn't set in stone as that conference doesn't have a true pecking order either. The most commonly projected opponent is 7-5 NIU, but 10-2 Buffalo is an intriguing possibility. Both of these teams will go head-to-head in the MAC Championship Game.

Armed Forces Bowl

National media projecting this bowl: Yahoo, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura

Projected opponent: Army

This one is not tied to the Mountain West, but once again ESPN could shift things around to make this one happen. And it's interesting, to say the least, that a person from ESPN picked the Aggies for this bowl. Plus, Army is no slouch after a 9-2 record with a chance to move to double digits with a win over Navy. Fort Worth would certainly be a warmer destination than Boise at any rate.

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

National media projected this bowl: ESPN's Mitch Sherman

Projected opponent: Troy

Utah State could be headed back to where it narrowly lost to New Mexico State last season to face a Sun Belt team. It's odd that a person at ESPN would pick the Aggies for a bowl game on CBSSN. Troy is at least a decent team with nine wins this year.