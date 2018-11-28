"There's much more to come."

That was the message from President Russell M. Nelson about the future of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"Wait until next year," President Nelson said in an interview during his South American ministry tour in October. "Eat your vitamin pills. Get your rest."

In a new Church News video called "Man on a Mission," Sister Wendy Nelson speaks about her husband being foreordained to be the prophet of God on the earth today and the energy with which he is fulfilling his responsibilities.

