SALT LAKE CITY — A man described as a "constitutionalist," who was once convicted for refusing to pay taxes and threatening to kill federal agents, was booked into the Davis County Jail Wednesday on a federal firearms charge related to a standoff at a Logan convenience store.

David John D'Addabbo, 63, was booked into jail for investigation of purchase, transfer or possession of a firearm by a restricted person, according to a jail affidavit. He was being held without bail on an order by a federal judge, court records state.

Charging documents for D'Addabbo's arrest remained sealed Wednesday.

But according to a search warrant filed in 1st District Court in October, officers on patrol in Logan on Oct. 29 came across D'Addabbo's vehicle and noted his license plate was fake.

"We were told that David is a constitutionalist, and believes that he does not need to register his vehicle. We were told that David put this false license plate on his vehicle and was driving it around. We were also told that David has been arrested federally in the past. When he was arrested, the federal agents found two guns on his person. David sent threats to law enforcement stating that next time he will be faster. We were told that David is extremely dangerous, and that he will try to shoot police officers," the warrant states.

Backup units were called and police followed D'Addabbo to 400 North Main in Logan. Once officers were in place, they turned on their emergency lights and D'Addabbo pulled into a 7-Eleven parking lot at 405 N. Main.

Officers used a loudspeaker to order D'Addabbo to put his hands out the window and then get out of his vehicle, the warrant states.

"After requesting this several times, David stepped out of the vehicle. David had both of his hands near his pants pockets and waistband. I told David to put his hands up, but he would not. After telling David to put his hands up again, he got back into the truck, and rolled his window up," according to the warrant.

Following a standoff, "eventually negotiators were able to talk David into giving up peacefully," the warrant states.

Police found a handgun and two magazines of ammunition in the car, and ammunition for another gun in a fanny pack, according to a return to the warrant. Investigators also seized a "homemade 'Title of Liberty' license plate," the warrant states.

In 2006, D'Addabbo pleaded guilty to threatening a federal treasury agent with letters he had sent to the Internal Revenue Service. The letters had threatened other federal agents with execution, according to court documents.

According to a federal indictment filed in that case, D'Addabbo stated that anyone who tried to collect taxes from him and his wife would be tried by "a jury of common people. You then could be found guilty and taken immediately to a firing squad."