PARK CITY — Branded PC, a pop-up shop created by Park City Summit County Arts Council to spotlight local creative brands, will take over the Rockwell Room, 268 Main, Dec. 18-22.

The pop-up shop experience is designed as a gallery meets editorial spotlight meets matchmaker between the community and local creatives. It will feature more than 40 brands that either started or are currently based in Summit County. An eclectic mix of products will be represented including household goods, artisan food items, accessories, toys, clothing, outdoor gear, books, cards and more.

New this year are the daily activities from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. running Dec. 19-22. They will include special maker workshops and panels from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as an aprés hour for those 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live music and local artisanal food.

Visit brandedpc.org for more information.