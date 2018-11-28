SALT LAKE CITY — Besides pitting the Pac-12’s top two defensive teams, Friday’s conference championship game between Utah and Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will feature two of the best individual defenders in senior linebackers Chase Hansen of the Utes and Ben Burr-Kirven of the Huskies.

Burr-Kirven tops the Pac-12 with 155 tackles. He also enters the title game with five pass breakups, four tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Hansen has also put up big numbers, making him a serious candidate as well for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year recognition. The former quarterback and safety has made a team-high 101 stops and his 22 tackles for loss lead the Pac-12. Hansen is credited with four pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham praised Hansen for being “the centerpiece of the defense.”

And that’s not all.

“Chase might be the leader of the leaders,” he said.

Hansen expressed gratitude for being able to play a complete season. He missed five games in 2017 because of injury and ironically broke his leg in a win at Washington in 2015.

“It’s been what I hoped it would be and now we have an opportunity to play for the Pac-12 championship,” Hansen said of his final year with the Utes. “So that’s what really matters and I’m grateful for that.”

SEEN THEM BEFORE: Washington will be the first opponent Utah has faced twice in a season since doing so against Denver in 1945. The Huskies defeated the Utes 21-7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Sept. 15.

Utah receiver Britain Covey finished with 133 all-purpose yards against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

“That’s interesting. You know, you go back and watch your film on them and you wonder how they’re going to change things up — if they’re going to change things up,” said Utah wide receiver Britain Covey. “You have a lot of confidence because you feel much better as a team. But then you recognize that they probably feel the exact same way.”

SO FAR, SO GOOD: Although Whittingham revealed that injured quarterback Tyler Huntley could be back for a bowl game, backup Jason Shelley is playing well through three starts.

Utah Utes quarterback Jason Shelley (15) passes under pressure during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

“One of his strong suits is the way he conducts his business and goes about his business,” Whittingham said.

EXTRA POINTS: Utah is set to play 14 games in a season for the first time . . . Washington defeated Colorado 41-10 in the 2016 Pac-12 Championship Game . . . This is the second time the Utes will play at Levi’s Stadium. They defeated Indiana 26-24 in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl . . . Utah is 7-1 since losses to the Washington schools in September.