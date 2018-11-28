SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities on Wednesday announced they have solved a 20-year-old cold case homicide and identified a woman whose body was found off the side of a road in Garfield County.

On April 20, 1998, the body of a woman was found wrapped in several layers of plastic and duct tape and rolled in a sleeping bag and piece of carpet on the side of state Route 276 about 40 miles north of Lake Powell near Maidenwater Spring. Police said she had a fatal gunshot wound to her head.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that the woman was recently identified by the State Bureau of Investigation as Lina Reyes-Geddes, of Ohio.

"The suspect of this murder committed suicide in Nevada in the early 2000s," officials said. The release did not include additional information about that suspect, including the person's identity or why police believe he or she killed Reyes-Geddes.

"The Garfield County Sheriff's Office is very grateful to give our victim a name and peace to her family. We are also grateful for the State Bureau of Investigation for their help," the office wrote.

According to the Charley Project, which compiles information about missing persons, Reyes-Geddes resided in Austintown and was 37 years old the last time she was seen alive. Her husband reported her missing to police six months after she left to travel to Texas, the Charley Project states.

In October, authorities said the only person of interest in the case was convicted serial killer Scott "Hannibal" Kimball, who is serving a 70-year prison sentence for murdering four people, including his uncle.

Authorities declined to provide additional information about the case Wednesday. A news conference was scheduled to take place Thursday, when more details will be released.