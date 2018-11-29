SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without strings of lights on pine trees. Tree lighting ceremonies are taking place throughout the Beehive State, including some unique events such as a lighted Christmas cruise on the Provo River and a light display at Willard Bay State Park. Grab your hat and muffs and head outside for some festive illuminations.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected]

Christkindlmarkt St. Martin’s Lantern Parade, Nov. 29, 6 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., free (christkindlmarkt-slc.com)

Santa and the Lights, Nov. 29, 6 p.m., Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. Constitution Blvd., West Valley City, free (shopvalleyfairmall.com)

Utah's Hogle Zoo New this year to Hogle Zoo's ZooLights are 10 life-size, animal-shaped lanterns. ZooLights returns for its 12th anniversary year and will be on display through Dec. 31.

ZooLights, Nov. 30-Dec. 31, Thursday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30-9 p.m.; closed Christmas Day, Utah's Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $9.95 for adults, $8.95 for seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (hoglezoo.org)

Moab City Tree Lighting, Nov. 30, dusk, County Courthouse, Main Street, Moab, free (435-259-7814 or discovermoab.com/events)

Zootah Lights, Friday-Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 29, times vary, Willow Park Zoo, 419 W. 700 South, Logan, $3-$4 (facebook.com/WillowParkZoo)

Capitol Christmas Tree, Dec. 1-31, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, free (utahstatecapitol.utah.gov)

Manila Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m., Manila Senior Center, 165 E. Highway 43, Manila, free (manilautah.com)

Duchesne Parade of Lights, Dec. 1, 6 p.m., ends at Centennial Event Center, 60 W. 400 South, Duchesne, free (search Duchesne County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook)

Murray Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 1, 6 p.m., Murray City Hall, 5025 S. State, Murray, free (murray.utah.gov)

Moab City Light Parade, Dec. 1, dusk, County Courthouse, Main Street, Moab, free (435-259-7814 or discovermoab.com/events)

Lighted Christmas Cruise on the Provo River, Dec. 1-22, Monday-Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m., CLAS Ropes Course, 3606 W. Center, Provo, $8 for general, free for children ages 2 and younger (801-373-8897 or clasropes.com)

Herriman Night of Lights, Dec. 3, 5-9 p.m., City Hall and Crane Park, 5355 W. Herriman Main St., free (801-446-5323 or herriman.org)

Thanksgiving Point The Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point come alive for the Christmas season with thousands of Luminaria and twinkling, sparkling and changing color lights. Visitors can walk a mile through the displays that include towering trees, a blue-lighted stream and a sculpture garden.

Old Mill Park Tree Lighting, Dec. 3, 5-6:30 p.m., Old Mill Park 278 E. 100 North, Roosevelt, free (rooseveltcity.com)

Christmas at the Homestead, Dec. 3-7, 5:30-8 p.m., Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main, Cedar City, $2 per person or $5 per family (frontierhomestead.org/christmas-at-the-homestead)

Mapleton Tree Lighting, Wreath and Christmas Festival, Dec. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mapleton, free (parksandrec.mapleton.org)

Hurricane City Tree Lighting, Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m., Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane, free (facebook.com/HurricaneCityRecreation)

Lindon City Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., Lindon Community Center, 25 N. Main, Lindon, free (801-769-8625 or lindoncity.org)

West Valley City Christmas Tree Lighting and Walk With Santa, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., Family Fitness Center, 5415 W. 3100 South, West Valley, free (801-955-4000 or wvc-ut.gov)

“Lights Before Christmas,” Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (801-336-3900 or laytoncity.org)

Coalville City Light Parade and Celebration, Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Main Street, free (coalvillecity.org)

Candlelight Christmas, Dec. 7-22, Monday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m., This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $5 for general, free for children ages 2 and younger (thisistheplace.org)

Winter Walk at The Gateway, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6-8 p.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com)

South Jordan Light the Night, Dec. 7, 6:30-8 p.m., South Jordan City Plaza, 1600 Towne Center Drive, South Jordan, free (801-466-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Helper Electric Light Parade, Dec. 7-8, 7 p.m., Main Street, Helper, free (435-650-4180 or utahschristmastown.com)

Richfield Christmas Light Parade, Dec. 8, 6 p.m., 500 S. Main to 500 N. Main, Richfield, free (435-896-4241 or richfieldareachamber.com)

Christmas in the Canyon, through Dec. 22, Monday-Saturday, dusk-9 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, free, other activities $2-$7 (tuacahn.org)

“The Lighting of Riverwoods,” Monday-Saturday through Dec. 24, 5-8 p.m., The Shops at Riverwoods, 4833 N. Edgewood Drive, Provo, free (shopsatriverwoods.com)

Santa and Lights at City Creek, through Dec. 24, times vary, City Creek Center, 50 S. Main, free (shopcitycreekcenter.com)

Santa and Lights at Traverse Mountain, through Dec. 24, times vary, Outlets at Traverse Mountain, 3700 N. Cabelas Blvd., Lehi, free (801-901-1200 or (outletsattraversemountain.com/events)

Christmas in Color, through Dec. 31, Monday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m., closed Sunday and Christmas Day, Utah Lake State Park Marina, 4400 W. Center, and Salt Lake County Equestrian Park, 2200 W. 11161 South, South Jordan, $25-$31 (christmasincolor.net)

Elf Displays and Lights, through Dec. 31, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (801-566-8903 or gardnervillage.com)

Zack Carter South Jordan's Light the Night will be Friday, Dec. 7. Visit Santa, view gingerbread houses, enjoy some hot cocoa and check out the candy windows of the shops along Towne Center Drive.

Fantasy at the Bay, through Dec. 31, 5-10 p.m., closed Christmas Day, Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard, $10-$20 (willardbay.utah.gov)

Ogden’s Christmas Village, through Jan. 1, 2019, 5 p.m.-midnight, Ogden Municipal Gardens, 2549 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (visitogden.com)

Salem Pond Town Christmas, through Jan. 1, 2019, 5:30-11 p.m., Salem Pond, 259 W. Salem Lake Drive 300 W. Main, Salem, free (salemcity.org)

Spanish Fork Festival of Lights, through Jan. 1, 2019, 6-10 p.m., Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork, $8 per car, $22 per large passenger van or vehicle towing a trailer ($22 per trailer), $30 per bus (spanishfork.org)

Draper Tree of Light, through Jan. 1, 2019, dusk-midnight, Draper Park, 12500 S. 1300 East, Draper, free (draper.ut.us/992/tree-lighting-ceremony)

Lights at Temple Square, through Jan. 1, 2019, dusk-10 p.m., Temple Square, 50 N. Temple, free (templesquare.com)

Luminaria, through Jan. 5, 2019, excluding Sundays, 5-9 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $12-$20 for adults, $8-$15 for children (thanksgivingpoint.org)