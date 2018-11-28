Rebeca Banos of Wasatch Elementary School hangs a handcrafted ornament on a Christmas tree during Zions Bank's Lights On celebrations at its headquarters in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The school’s choir also sang for teachers, parents and bank employees who gathered in the lobby for the ceremony. In appreciation, Zions Bank presented a contribution of $300 to the school. Zions Bank has invited students to participate in the annual holiday event for 48 years. Dozens of Utah and Idaho elementary schools will participate in Lights On holiday celebrations.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.