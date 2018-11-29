The United States’ relationship to Saudi Arabia has been quizzical. Since 9/11, the U.S. has been the major purveyor of military arms to Saudi Arabia, at annual financial exchange of $100 billion per year.

The recent murder of Jamal Khashoggi has led to a conundrum for President Trump. The CIA has maintained that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was directly involved in the heinous eradication of the the Washington Post columnist. But President Trump has little faith in the CIA.

Consequently, he has refused to impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia. His rationale is that the CIA assessment is not accurate. The political implications of the president’s decision are hardly commendable.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City