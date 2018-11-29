Did you know that much of Utah’s Forest Service lands are protected by the decades-old federal Roadless Rule? This rule was developed using the best available forest science and with involvement of all stakeholders: the timber industry, hunters, fishers and hikers. Current rules protect soil health, clean drinking water, primitive recreation and diversity of wildlife, and they have been doing their job well.

But the state would like to revoke this rule, under the guise of wildfire control. Sounds good until you learn that 90 percent of all wildfires are started by people, near roads and housing developments, because that’s where people tend to be. In fact, roadless areas are often best managed by regular controlled burns.

The state’s real aim is spelled out in “Utah Policy Objectives for Land Management,” which says the goal is to “revoke the Forest Service's roadless rule and reinstate timber production on federal land that has been managed as special areas or roadless areas.”

If you are tired of our state’s extraction-above-all mentality and value clean air and water, wildlife and quiet recreation, please email the Utah governor's Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office.

Marjorie McCloy

Salt Lake City