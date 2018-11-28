Utah exists because of a "caravan of immigrants."

My grandmother was an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and they researched, told and glorified their pioneer ancestors. Let's look at what "pioneers" meant: A group of people who banded together to move out of an unacceptable living condition, went through great hardship and built better lives for themselves in a new place (where, let's remember, people had already been living for hundreds of years). How is that different from the "caravan" that seems to invoke fear and judgment?

Even if you aren't directly descended from the early Latter-day Saint pioneers, if you live in Utah, you are part of that legacy. Utah, as a state, wouldn't exist without that caravan of pioneers. Salt Lake City wouldn't be a city without those pioneers. What is the difference, other than skin color, that makes us deify one and criminalize the other?

Utahns, can't we be true to our pioneer legacy and welcome and protect anyone who is seeking out a better life? Can't we be on the side of the persecuted and not the ones persecuting?

Claire Momberger

Salt Lake City