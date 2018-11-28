OGDEN — A man once named as a person of interest in a fatal shooting in Ogden now has a $100,000 warrant out for his arrest for murder.

Keshaun Mykel Puente, 21, was formally charged Nov. 7 in 2nd District Court with murder, along with three counts of discharge of a firearm. All of the charges are first-degree felonies.

On June 13, Denero Snyder, 23, was shot and killed at 630 23rd Street.

According to charging documents, Puente and Snyder got into an argument in a parking lot before Puente walked away and got into a car. Snyder then followed him to the car.

"(Puente) got out of the car and appeared to pull a gun from his waistband and fired several shots at D.S. at almost point-blank range," the charges state.

Puente then got back into the car and drove off with a woman, according to court documents.

Ogden police learned that the car is registered to Puente's 17-year-old girlfriend and that his grandparents live in the same apartment complex where the shooting occurred, the charges state.

The car was later found in North Las Vegas, court documents state. In the vehicle, police found Puente's birth certificate, a notice from Layton District Court and a store receipt from Riverdale, the charges state.

When police in Utah interviewed Puente's girlfriend in June, she told them that she had heard three shots, and that she and Puente were chased by another vehicle after the shooting, court documents state. She claimed they were already planning to go to Las Vegas on vacation, and drove there, the charges state. The teen said Puente was still in Las Vegas.

Puente also has a warrant out for his arrest on a charge or object rape for an incident in 2017, according to court records, and for misdemeanor assault in a separate case from Layton in May.