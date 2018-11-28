BYU men’s golf announced the signing of two Utah natives from the class of 2019 Wednesday: Cole Ponich and Zach Jones.

“We are extremely excited to have Cole Ponich and Zach Jones join the BYU Cougar golf family,” BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. “They have both been highly recruited from great golf programs. We are fortunate to have them joining our team. They are highly motivated and determined players who will have a tremendous impact on our team.”

Ponich attends Davis High School in Kaysville, where he made the all-state team all four years and was runner-up in this year’s state championship. He was part of the Team USA squad that won the Junior Ryder Cup in Paris in September, the first BYU signee to have ever participated in the tournament. Ponich is also the first BYU signee since Daniel Summerhays and Zac Blair to be named an AJGA Rolex All-American, which he did twice. He will join the Cougars after graduation and begin playing for BYU in the fall 2019 season.

Jones attends Lone Peak High School in Alpine, and he helped the team win three of the last four state championships, including an individual win over Ponich in a shootout over nine holes this year, making him the 2018 6A Utah State Champion. He played alongside current BYU golfer Carson Lundell for one year at Lone Peak. He plans on serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before playing for BYU.