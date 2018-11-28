PROVO — He described the Provo apartment building he owned as a "death trap" and "tinderbox," prosecutors say, but continued to rent it out until a tenant died when it caught fire in June.

Now, Kelly Taylor Ellis, of Draper, is facing criminal charges, including manslaughter, or an alternative charge of negligent homicide, first-degree felonies. Prosecutors filed the same counts Wednesday against Homer Workman, who they say collected the rent and knew that the building — converted from a video rental store into living space — was uninhabitable.

The allegations come six months after authorities determined that 48-year-old Donna Clegg died of smoke inhalation in the home at 1455 S. State. On the Friday morning in June, crews arrived about 4:45 a.m. to find flames already shooting through the roof, fire officers said at the time.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News FILE - Provo emergency personnel investigate after a woman died and a man suffered smoke inhalation in a house fire early Friday, June 1, 2018.

A man sought to save Clegg, but flames engulfed her bedroom, city officials said in June. He managed to escape, even though outside windows and a door were blocked off, and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Clegg had some health issues that may have made it difficult for her to escape, fire officers said at the time. Her chihuahua Nikki also perished, according to her obituary.

Prosecutors argue Ellis knew the building was "too high a risk to be insured" and that there were no smoke detectors inside. Investigators ruled out electrical or accelerant-related causes and are expected to announce what sparked the fire at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

In summertime, charges state, two tenants there used candles to light the space after Workman had the electricity shut off three days before the fire. He allegedly asked city officers "if there was a law against turning off the power if there were squatters" when he told them to cut the power.

Starting in 2012, the city of Provo told Ellis, now 65, and Workman, 69, that the building needed upgrades in order to be livable and to meet city code for a caretaker residence, which also requires a business license.

"The license was never obtained," charging documents say, but Workman moved out of the space and began renting it others. City officers sought to work with Ellis and Workman over the years, once granting a conditional permit that required improvements, but the upgrades were never done, charges say.

Prosecutors say in court documents that Ellis said the building was a "death trap" and "tinderbox," but don't indicate when or to whom he made the alleged comments.

In addition to manslaughter, he and Workman are charged with reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors. They also face a number of city code violations, including not having a rental license and failing to meet health and safety standards, which are class B misdemeanors; plus violating a conditional use permit and operating a caretaker facility illegally, class C misdemeanors.

Another building Ellis owned burned down two years before the fatal fire, and also lacked smoke detectors and insurance, according to the charges.