SALT LAKE CITY — An anthropologist once visited the remote island where police say a remote tribe recently killed an American missionary, USA Today reports.

What happened: The anthropologist, T.N. Pandit, reportedly built a relationship with the tribespeople between the 1960s and ‘90s. He visited as a part of gift-giving expedition back when the police still sanctioned the trips, according to USA Today.

Pandit and his team brought gifts like coconuts to the island.

What was it like?: Pandit told The New York Times in an older interview that the visits to the island were anything but safe. In fact, the tribespeople often used their bows and arrows for security during the visits.

He told The Economic Times that he and his team found a community of 18 huts during one visit. He never saw a tribesperson during that visit.

“Those (huts) were occupied, not abandoned, ones. I noticed a fire and cooked food items. We saw roasted fish, wild fruits. There were bows, arrows and spears all around. There were half-made baskets, too. They don’t wear any clothes. They don’t collect any stuff and keep it in their homes. But their houses are nicely built. Those were open lean-to huts made of tree branches and leaves with no doors or windows,” he said.

However: Pandit told BBC News that the tribespeoples are “peace-loving” and that he and his team backed away from the group whenever they were threatened.

He told The Economic Times the group wants to be left alone.

“They are not hostile people. They warn; they don’t kill people, including outsiders. They don’t raid their neighbours. They only say, ‘leave us alone.’ They make it amply clear that outsiders are not welcome in their habitat. One needs to understand that language," he said.

Context: Pandit’s story comes just weeks after the death of John Allen Chau, an American missionary who reportedly died after he visited the remote island. Local authorities believe the tribespeople killed Chau with a bow and arrow. An advocacy group has warned Indian authorities from visiting the island to recover his body. Experts worry direct contact with outsiders could lead to diseases spread among the group.

About Chau: "I feel very sad for the death of this young man who came all the way from America," Pandit said about Chau. "But he made a mistake. He had enough chance to save himself. But he persisted and paid with his life."