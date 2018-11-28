SALT LAKE CITY — Hallmark Christmas movies are basically a holiday tradition. And they follow a relatively simple formula, at least according to Twitter.

Twitter decided to roast Hallmark movies, identifying stereotypes and common themes often seen in these films.

Here are some tweets we found.

#HallmarkMoviesIn5Words

90s sitcom stars save Christmas — 🐲-Ye Olde Dragon-🐲 )NOT going 2 PAX Unplugged🔌( (@DraconicVerses) November 28, 2018

B-list actors telling sad stories #HallmarkMoviesIn5Words — ❄️ Lola ☃️ (@_lola_bee) November 28, 2018

#HallmarkMoviesIn5Words The Elevator Music of TV . — Uncle Haggis (@NutherFineMess) November 28, 2018

So many interrupted almost kisses#HallmarkMoviesIn5Words — Charck4🦈 (@Charck4) November 28, 2018

Candace Cameron’s dramatic facial expressions — Larkyn Simony (@LarkynSimony) November 28, 2018

#HallmarkMoviesIn5Words hometown hunk > big city fiancé — Dara Collins (@djillmc) November 28, 2018

Target even jumped in on the fun.

Bump carts in Target aisle ❤ 🛒 ❤ #HallmarkMoviesIn5Words — Target (@Target) November 28, 2018

Hallmark might have had the final laugh.

We only need three 😂: Best. Movies. Ever. #HallmarkMoviesIn5Words 🎄❤ — Hallmark (@Hallmark) November 28, 2018

Bigger picture: There will be more than 100 of these movies. In fact, Hallmark launched an app that serves as a checklist for viewers to keep track of which holiday films they watch, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.