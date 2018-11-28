SALT LAKE CITY — Holladay voters' decision to shoot down the controversial development on the site of the old Cottonwood Mall will stand, the Utah Supreme Court has ruled.

After frustrations from residents, developers and city leaders that a ruling had not come before the November election, the Utah Supreme Court issued its opinion Wednesday afternoon affirming a 3rd District judge's opinion that the voter referendum to block the development was valid.

"We agree with the district court that the city was exercising its legislative powers when it approved (the development)," Utah Supreme Court judges wrote in the opinion, determining it was "therefore referable" to a referendum.

The decision holds up Holladay voters' rejection — with 58 percent against — of the plan to build 775 high-rise apartments, more than 200 homes and dozens of shops and restaurants on the 57-acre site of the former Cottonwood Mall.

Concerned by the level of new density the project would bring to Holladay, a citizen-led group called Unite for Holladay gathered enough signatures earlier this year to put a referendum on the ballot.

City officials and developers from Ivory Homes and its partners at Woodbury Corp. had previously argued the approval of the project was administrative, rather than legislative. The city rejected the referendum, but still printed the issue on the ballot in case it was challenged in court.

Sure enough, referendum organizers sued, and a 3rd District judge ruled in favor of the referendum. City officials then appealed to the Utah Supreme Court in September — an appeal the court rejected Wednesday.

Ivory Homes CEO Clark Ivory and others, including Abby Osborne, vice president of government affairs for the Salt Lake Chamber, have previously expressed concerns about the implications of a ruling in favor of the referendum and how it could impact Utah's future development and creeping housing crisis.

A ruling in favor of the referendum, Ivory has said, could have far-reaching impacts on development issues across Utah and create new hurdles for developers aiming to increase the state's housing stock in a time when high-density housing is needed more than ever.

This story will be updated.