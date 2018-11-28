SALT LAKE CITY — “American Idol” finalist David Archuleta recently opened up about his experiences on the show, saying he suffered from “PTSD” from his experience.

The cost of fame: Archuleta told Yahoo Entertainment the constant attention from fame impacted his family life and mental health.

He said the show created "its own kind of PTSD” for him.

"You're basically a character on a TV show, and parts of it are worked so that it fits the TV show — but they're using your personal life,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “So you become this character, but it's with your own name, parts of who you actually are, but other parts that are portrayed in a way that you're not actually. Then everyone feels like they know you, and they know what you are, and they know how to treat you, and have certain expectations."

Family: Archuleta specifically mentioned his complicated relationship with his father. He said people encouraged him to have a negative relationship with this dad, according to E! Online.

"People thought my dad had a lot more control than he actually did. Yeah, I don't always get along with my parents, and I did have some struggles with my dad, but I feel like a lot of those struggles were created from ‘American Idol,’" he said. "They were willing to portray me and my dad in a way that made it really difficult for all of my family.

Archuleta said his relationship with his father did suffer, though.

He told Yahoo that his family is “doing well” now and is beginning to mend frayed relationships.

"I feel like my family's in a happy place again. A lot of healing has taken place. I love my dad. I have a good friendship with him," Archuleta said. "It made my family become stronger. I feel like we became a lot more bonded because we had to say, 'Can we really trust each other?'"

Mental health: Archuleta said in the interview it’s important to take care of your mental health.