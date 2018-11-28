SALT LAKE CITY — Holy cow! That’s a lot of beef.

What's going on: A steer in Australia is getting press for reportedly being too big to kill.

At 6-foot-4, the cow, named Knickers, is almost as tall as basketball legend Michael Jordan, who stood at 6-foot-6.

The massive Holstein-Friesian is believed to be Australia’s biggest steer, weighing approximately 3,086 pounds. According to CNN, the average size of a Holstein-Friesian is 1,500 pounds, 4-foot-10.

According to Perth Now, Knickers’ owner, Geoff Pearson, said the cow’s startling size had saved him from the slaughterhouse.

"He was too big to go into the export plant's chain," Pearson told Australia’s ABC News. "We have a high turnover of cattle and he was lucky enough to stay behind."

Big Knickers: According to BBC, Knickers was first bought when he was about 1 year old.

The goal was to have him as a "coach" — a steer that leads other cattle, according to BBC.

BBC reported that some of Knickers “mates" were sent to the slaughterhouse while he was left behind.

"He was still a standout so we thought let's leave him there, he's not hurting anyone,” Pearson said, according to BBC. The cow soon became too big to sell.

"We never thought he would turn into a big knickers,” Pearson said.

Not alone: While Knickers’ size is quite impressive, he’s not the largest steer in the world.

According to Guinness Book of World Records, the title of largest steer goes to Bellino, who measures in at 6-foot-7.