SALT LAKE CITY — This Is the Place Heritage Park is offering visitors a chance to step back in time with its Candlelight Christmas Dec. 7 through 11.

During the event, the park’s Village is decorated like a Currier & Ives card, and guests will hear holiday favorites as the Heritage Village Carolers perform.

Guests can also visit with Father Christmas or make crafts and homemade gifts in one of the decorated historic homes or pioneer cabins. In addition, the gift shop at the visitor center and the ZCMI Mercantile offer all-occasion gifts.

Admission to Candlelight Christmas, which runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening, is $5 per person. Children 2 and under can get in free.

This Is The Place Heritage Park is located at 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave.