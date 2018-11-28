SALT LAKE CITY — A grandmother in Georgia is suing the county and officers whom she says wrongfully imprisoned her for over three months after they mistook her blue cotton candy for methamphetamine, CNN reports.

What happened: On Dec. 31, 2016, Dasha Fincher was pulled over because officers thought her car windows were tinted too dark. Fox News reported that when the windows ended up being legal, the officers proceeded to search the car.

According to WMAZ, Fincher and the driver were eventually arrested after officers found a bag in her car containing what they thought was meth. It was actually blue cotton candy.

The officers decided to test the substance using a field kit known for producing false-positives, according to multiple reports.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the lawsuit said Fincher was charged with trafficking meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Jail time: According to CNN, Fincher, who was reportedly unable to pay the $1 million bond that was set, spent the next several months in jail waiting for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to test the substance.

The lawsuit, obtained by WMAZ, states that while Fincher was incarcerated, she was denied proper medical treatment for both a broken hand and an ovarian cyst, according to CNN.

Fox News reported that while she was in jail, Fincher also missed the births of her twin grandchildren and was unable to be there after her daughter had a miscarriage.

Even after test results for methamphetamine came back negative on March 22, 2017, Fincher was not released until two weeks later on April 4, according to the lawsuit.

Legal measures: The lawsuit involves the two officers involved in Fincher’s arrest, Monroe County and the manufacturer of the field kit that produced the false-positive.

Fincher is asking for punitive damages as well as court fees, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.