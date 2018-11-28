WEST JORDAN — The city is asking for residents’ input on the types of amenities they would like to see on the new Wild West Jordan Playground at Veterans Memorial Park. The survey can be found on the city’s website at www.westjordan.utah.gov.

The Western-themed playground, which is nearly 14 years old, was closed Nov. 13 after two independent evaluations found major deficiencies and safety concerns.

According to the city, the majority of the playground materials are wood-based and have not survived the heavy use and Utah’s harsh winters. As a result, structural portions are failing, wood is splitting and rotting, and the playground has become unsafe. In addition, the current playground is not inclusive for children of all abilities.

The independent evaluations also found that even extensive repairs — in the $500,000 range — would not significantly extend the life of the playground, nor would they address safety concerns, such as numerous blind spots make it difficult for parents to keep track of children.

After evaluating different options, the city decided to replace the playground with a state-of-the art playground that incorporates the Wild West theme and uses the latest materials and design to create an all-abilities playground.

The new playground, which is expected to cost between $750,000 and $800,000. is slated to be installed between February and April 2019. The official grand opening is planned for spring 2019. City officials say the money will come from Parks Improvement Fund and no new taxes will be required.