Utah State Aggies football coach Matt Wells was named the Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year on Wednesday, but will he be in Logan next year?

Wells’ name has been mentioned in connection with a number of open head coaching jobs as “silly season” begins. But Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported Wednesday that Wells “is the leader right now” to become the next head coach at Texas Tech.

A source connected to Texas Tech tells me that Utah State coach Matt Wells "is the leader right now" to succeed Kliff Kingsbury as coach of the Red Raiders. — Don Williams (@AJ_DonWilliams) November 28, 2018

On Monday, the Red Raiders fired favorite son Kliff Kingsbury after he went 35-40 as head coach over six seasons.

Wells has gone 44-34 in six seasons leading the Aggies, including a 10-2 mark this year. Along the way in 2018, Utah State entered the College Football Playoff rankings and is among the leaders in the nation in numerous categories on both offense and defense, including third in points per game behind Oklahoma and Alabama.

The 45-year-old Wells played quarterback for the Aggies from 1993-1996.