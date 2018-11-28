LEHI — Thanksgiving Point is inviting children of all ages to join Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus — and other favorite North Pole characters — for breakfast on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Cost is $30 for adults in advance and $25 for children in advance. Tickets purchased the day of are $35 for adults and $30 for children. Tickets are required for children over 1 year in age. Doors open at 8 a.m.

In addition to breakfast, there will be dance contests, sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, games and crafts.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, log onto thanksgivingpoint.org.